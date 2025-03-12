The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Up 1.9 %
Kansai Electric Power stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 4,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Kansai Electric Power has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $9.30.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
