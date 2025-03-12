The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

KHC opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

