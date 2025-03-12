The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in February

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the February 13th total of 2,227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EHGRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

