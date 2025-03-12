The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $358,151,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,508,000 after buying an additional 2,188,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

