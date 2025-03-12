Thomas D. Tesh Sells 1,921 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rollins stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 26.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 166,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

