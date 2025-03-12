Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of TZUP stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27. Thumzup Media has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

