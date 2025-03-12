Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by Bare Financial Services Inc

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christian Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $39.66.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.