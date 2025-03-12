TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

LON:TOM opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.93. TomCo Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

