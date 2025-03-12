TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.
TomCo Energy Price Performance
LON:TOM opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.93. TomCo Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
TomCo Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TomCo Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.