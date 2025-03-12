Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 9th

Tesla, Arcadium Lithium, and Samsara are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares in companies that design, produce, or provide components and services for electric vehicles, including battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure firms, and automakers. Investors often look to these stocks as a way to gain from the growing global trend toward sustainable transportation and renewable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.67. 102,166,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.71.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Shares of ALTM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 93,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.87.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Shares of IOT stock traded down $6.57 on Friday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,181,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90.

