Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – March 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies operating within the industrial sector, which includes firms involved in manufacturing, production equipment, transportation, and logistics, among other activities. These stocks are often considered cyclical because their performance is closely tied to economic cycles and trends in industrial demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.53. 93,522,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,912,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.53. The company has a market capitalization of $802.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.50. 16,482,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,481,794. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a PE ratio of 159.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $6.80 on Wednesday, reaching $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,191,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,987,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

