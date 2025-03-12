Top Penny Stocks To Consider – March 10th

China Xiangtai Food, Sharps Technology, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Pineapple Energy, BigBear.ai, D-Wave Quantum, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices, often below $5 per share. These stocks tend to be more volatile and less liquid than those of larger companies, making them a riskier investment option. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

China Xiangtai Food (PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Shares of PLIN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,509,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,637. China Xiangtai Food has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Sharps Technology (STSS)

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 528,345,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03. Sharps Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Shares of CKPT stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. 50,776,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Pineapple Energy (PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

PEGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 478,578,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Pineapple Energy has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $313.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,588,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128,313. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 26,267,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,099,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

SNOA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,266,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,212. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

