Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 12th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Vast Renewables, Rockwell Automation, and WEC Energy Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to shares in companies that produce energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These stocks allow investors to benefit from the growth of environmentally friendly energy solutions while helping drive the transition away from fossil fuel dependency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.56. 1,051,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,630. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.89.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,383. Southern has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 9,597,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,580. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

Vast Renewables (VSTE)

Vast Renewables Ltd. is a renewable energy company, which develops concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) energy systems, dispatchable power, and heat and green fuels. Its projects include Utility-Scale Reference Plant, Solar Methanol Demonstration Plant, Hybrid Commercial Plant, and Battery Energy Storage System.

NASDAQ VSTE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 184,717,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Vast Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.65. 414,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.93. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $308.70.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,816. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79.

