Top Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – March 12th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that create, develop, publish, or distribute video games and related digital content. They allow investors to gain exposure to the growing entertainment industry as these companies capitalize on consumer demand across platforms such as consoles, PCs, mobile devices, and online services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. 17,084,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,799,196. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,628. Target has a 52-week low of $108.49 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $205.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,816. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE TKO traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,808. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.73. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 751,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $209.79.

