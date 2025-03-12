Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,942. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.32 and a 1 year high of C$29.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPZ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.54.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total value of C$2,610,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,964.80. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

