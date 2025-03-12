Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 63.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,959 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

