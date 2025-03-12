Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 432% compared to the average volume of 4,347 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,316,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,012,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 698,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,372,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,413. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

