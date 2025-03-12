Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 432% compared to the average volume of 4,347 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,316,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,012,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 698,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,372,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,413. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
