Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.78, but opened at $58.00. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 8,793,207 shares trading hands.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 15.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $405.90 million, a PE ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 3.46.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.3242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:TSLQ Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

