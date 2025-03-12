Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.