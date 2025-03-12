Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649 shares of company stock worth $738,519 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.22 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

