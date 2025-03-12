Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. LHM Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.