Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,134.32. This trade represents a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $10,596,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,487,157.93. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $144.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

