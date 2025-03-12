Truvestments Capital LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 307.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 10.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 63,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 314.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.