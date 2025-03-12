Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Down 25.7% – What’s Next?

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $19.75. 85,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 493,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

