Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $37,555.38 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $62,131.65.

On Friday, January 3rd, Paula Green sold 160 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $7,294.40.

On Friday, December 20th, Paula Green sold 282 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $12,661.80.

Shares of TWST opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

