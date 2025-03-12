U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 2.3% increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

USPH stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

