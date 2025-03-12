UFP Industries Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

