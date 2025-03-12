Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $237.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average is $240.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

