UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
UOL Group Stock Performance
UOLGY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $18.50.
About UOL Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.