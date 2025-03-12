UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

UOLGY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

