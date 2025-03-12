US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 27136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.65 ($0.38).
US Solar Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.07.
About US Solar Fund
US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.
