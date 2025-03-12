UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of UTSI opened at $2.44 on Monday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

