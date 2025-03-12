Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VLYPO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5162 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

