VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) Position Increased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLIN opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

