Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6,107.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,154 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $194.38 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.95.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

