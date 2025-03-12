Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $217.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $226.64. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.95.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

