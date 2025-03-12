Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is PFG Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 395,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average of $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

