Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,954,000 after buying an additional 213,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,495,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,588,000 after acquiring an additional 129,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

