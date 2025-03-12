Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,102,000 after acquiring an additional 305,019 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

