Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $249,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,823,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $371.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.79 and its 200 day moving average is $401.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $360.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

