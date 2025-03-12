Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $371.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.79 and its 200-day moving average is $401.34. The company has a market capitalization of $360.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

