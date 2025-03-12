Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $548.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.