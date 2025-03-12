Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 806,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

