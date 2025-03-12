Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,743 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,293,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,414 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,092.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 319,825 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
