Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,635 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

