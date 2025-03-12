Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.42. The company has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
