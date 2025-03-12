Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

