Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $886,299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,799,000 after buying an additional 1,029,893 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average of $290.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.