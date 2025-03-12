Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,799,000 after buying an additional 1,029,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

