VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 14.7% – Time to Sell?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 266,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 294,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

