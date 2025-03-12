Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.640–0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.5 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 350,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.99. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.40). Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

