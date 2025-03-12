Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 6,299 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

